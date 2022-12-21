The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Best of books: Our reviewers name their best reads of 2022

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
Updated December 22 2022 - 10:59am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What's on your bedside table? Picture supplied

It's been quite a year for books, and our reviewers sure do read a lot of them. But they bravely took to the task of naming their favourite books for 2022, to both remind you of what has gone, and what you can look forward to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.