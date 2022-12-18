Both China and Russia have embraced the idea they are led by unique individuals - supreme leaders that can (by simple virtue of their genius) guide their country into the future. Put it like this (and then contrast this with the problems of their respective countries) and the idea that brilliant individuals make the best rulers is revealed as the bankrupt idea it always was. But then think back on the way both Liberal and Labor have attempted to portray their own leaders as remarkable. The real problem of democratic politics is it has evolved to dismiss the negatives and air-brush them away. Inserting independents into the mix has allowed us to recognise no one party holds all the answers and they are, instead, involved in balancing acts as they attempt to find compromises between competing interests and ideas within the main parties. The result has been better government, even if it does mean more work for politicians (and journalists).