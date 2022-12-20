The Hellenic Club has revealed a first look at its $146 million redevelopment, aimed at attracting local and international visitors to a lavish new precinct.
New renders show open public spaces surrounded by towering columns, a rooftop infinity pool and grand entryways in the designs.
Under the masterplan, the Woden site will eventually be home to a 12-storey hotel, a 16-storey office block, plus restaurants, shops and an auditorium.
The club has submitted three development applications for the Hellenic precinct in Phillip, starting with four levels of basement parking. A total 750 car spaces and 48 motorcycles parks are planned.
The application also includes earthworks and demolition of the existing car park and 64 trees.
A porte cochere, a covered entryway, is proposed for Bowes Street, designed as a pick up and drop off point for hotel and office users.
Another application covers the construction of the office building, including restaurants on the ground floor, a medical centre on level one and club administration spaces on level two.
A covered ground-floor agora, the Greek term for a central public space, will connect the spaces with colonnaded buildings housing shops, cafes and restaurants.
The final application is for the 151-room hotel, complete with a rooftop pool, restaurants and bar on the ground floor level, an indoor recreation facility on level one and an auditorium on levels two and three.
Three 'eat streets' will feed into the agora, offering a range of dining options.
Hellenic Club board president Andrew Satsias said the masterplan is part of a move away from gaming machine revenue.
"We have held true to our focus on a non-residential development and identified multiple commercial anchors to drive foot traffic and visitation to our site and the broader town centre," he said.
"This includes elevated entertainment, dining, social and commercial spaces that will attract local, national and international visitors."
Mr Satsias said the group had undertaken consultation with the Woden Valley Community Council prior to submitting the applications.
The club has engaged Fender Katsalidis Architects and landscape design firm Oculus for the precinct's design.
The Hellenic Club began serving Canberra's Greek community more than 40 years ago and has grown to more than 50,000 members.
The development applications are open for public feedback until January 26.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
