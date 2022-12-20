The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hellenic Club Canberra submits development application for redevelopment, including hotel, office and restaurants

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:07pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shops and restaurants will be housed among towering columns, taking inspiration from Greek gathering places. Picture supplied

The Hellenic Club has revealed a first look at its $146 million redevelopment, aimed at attracting local and international visitors to a lavish new precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.