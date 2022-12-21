The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mike Pezzullo's 'daunting' 2022/23 summer reading list

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated December 21 2022 - 12:02pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Home Affairs Department secretary Mike Pezzullo. Picture by Karleen Minney

Public servants are just days away from lifting up their feet for the summer and finding time for more leisurely pursuits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.