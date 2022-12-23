Going to the beach is a beloved Aussie summer past time and it is no secret South Coast beaches are some of the best in the country.
From the Jervis Bay to Batemans Bay, here are five of the best beaches on the South Coast to hit up this summer.
Named one of Tourism Australia's top ten Aussie beaches this year, Depot Beach is the perfect family beach with lots to do, beside going for a good swim. Located near Murramarang National Park, Depot Beach has a picnic area, campground and walking track. It is also central to other great beaches like Pebbly Beach and North Durras Beach.
Located at Jervis Bay, with its famous white sand, Murrays Beach is quieter that some of the other beaches nearby. Located on the northern tip of the bay, there are multiple lookout points with great views and the Booderee National Park.
A classic South Coast spot, Mollymook Beach is great for swimming, snorkelling, surfing and fishing. It is the perfect beach to relax with kids, with playgrounds and a gold club nearby and a great spot for dolphin spotting.
Located at Shoalhaven Heads, this beach is perfect for a very long walk, with great lookout points, picnic areas and an off-leash pet area at the southern end. There is also a surf club, golf club and botanical garden nearby.
A picturesque spot in Bermagui, Horseshoe Bay Beach is great swimming spot, located near the town centre. There's a skate park, ocean swimming pools, lookout points and other beaches all nearby.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
