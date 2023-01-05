A chubby little wombat's journey around Kambah's Pine Island, set to the dreamy sounds of Spandau Ballet's True, was Visit Canberra's most popular Instagram post of 2022.
@danxtory captured the wombat's waddle and the post earned 3559 likes, 1200 shares and 85 comments. Cause it's so damn cute.
In releasing the 2022 leaderboard, Visit Canberra reminded us that the nation's capital is indeed the bush capital, with seasonal vistas and outdoor activities among the top 10.
Whether it be the Balloon Spectacular in the heart of the city, or windy winter days atop a snow-covered Square Rock at Namadgi National Park, Canberra is a beautiful - and Instaworthy - place.
VisitCanberra received more than 14,300 new followers on Instagram, with the account reaching more than 1.2 million users. Fans of Canberra have embraced the #visitcanberra hashtag on Instagram, sharing more than 590,000 images and photos that provide visitors and the community with inspiration since the hashtag's inception.
@emari_coates wander through the sunflowers at the Majura Valley Farm Gate amassed 3232 likes, ahead of a winter collection from @Rpackbiersphotography, @nicole2_photography and @boagshoags featuring snowy scenes from Namadgi and the Brindabella Ranges (3162 likes).
All four seasons were beautifully captured amongst the city and surrounding regional hotspots with shots of pink Spring blossoms by the lake and the Autumn red of Lennox Gardens and around the lake among the favourites.
@jasoncartwright.photo's shot of the spectacular Red Rocks Gorge was a reminder to tick this place off the bucket list in 2023. It's on the walk from Pine Island to Kambah Pool.
Keep an eye out for the waddling wombat.
VisitCanberra continues to be passionate about encouraging people to holiday in the national capital and, in turn, building a community of social media savvy advocates for the city.
Follow VisitCanberra at @visitcanberra for inspiration and use #VisitCanberra on your posts for potential being featured.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
