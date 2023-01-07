To stay in orbit, satellites travel about 25,000km/hr around the Earth, meaning they do a loop around the Earth every 90 to 100 minutes. This means if you want to provide constant global coverage, you need multiple satellites. Even if you go into a much higher orbit, geostationary orbit, which always covers the same spot relative to Earth, you still need multiple satellites to do all the Earth, or you only cover one part all the time.