Another 24 players have put their lives and limbs on the line to keep their torches burning until the final jury vote in this season's Australian Survivor: Heroes vs Villains.
Host Jonathon La Paglia returns for his eighth season to put the survivors through their paces in a remote part of Samoa.
When asked what keeps him coming back to host he says "it's the game's unpredictability".
"Every survivor navigates the game in a unique way, and I think that is the reason the franchise is so successful. There is no way to figure out who will win."
And why can audiences not get enough of this tortuous challenge.
"I am first and foremost an audience member, so I'm watching the players navigate the game, as well as being a therapist, coach, and referee.
"The game is so well conceived, all it requires is for it to be cast well with good players, who are really adventurous, to keep the audience engaged.
And why do people keep lining up to take part? A sole survivor takes home $500,000, and there's not much pocket money for the rest.
"Well, to steal a phrase from the American franchise - 'it's the adventure of a lifetime'. I mean who wouldn't want to be dumped on a beach with a bunch of strangers with just the clothes on your back and no technology? You have to survive up to 47 days away from family and friends."
Would the physically fit host want to ever be a survivor? "No!" was his swift reply.
"A lot of players, when they first turn up, don't realise how difficult it will be. It's not only physical - there's the social dynamics of the game.
"This season really did feel like the best season so far. Maybe because of the theme, the players, the game play. It moved along at a cracking pace. It's a great season.
Returning as a Villain is the unexpected runner-up in 2021, George Mladenov, who certainly wasn't up to many of the challenges in 2021.
"Absolutely. But it is encouraging to see ordinary people can survive and navigate the game. His strength was his game play.
"What he lacks in physical strength he makes up for in game knowledge. And he's not afraid to fail.
"You have to play to win and make big moves because, when you get to the end, you have to show the jury, you're worthy."
Australian Survivor began its on-air life on Channel 9 with 16 Aussie hopefuls in 2002. Channel 7 took on the franchise with 11 celebrities in Vanuatu in 2006. A decade later Channel 10 took 24 players to Samoa with Jonathon La Paglia as host.
Still going strong eight seasons later, one might say the host made the difference.
"My mother would probably say that," La Paglia says.
"I haven't seen the previous attempts in Australia, maybe it's the casting and the production values. Ten's version keeps pretty close to the American franchise and that's probably the difference. It works."
And what does he like most about being the host.
"I like being in charge! I love my interaction with the players. It's always fun. I've never had any player I haven't liked or gotten along with.
"It feels right. It's not easy shooting in a tropical location because there isn't the infrastructure most of us are used to."
He admits the players get the raw end of the deal.
"I get to go back to a luxury hotel while they camp out under a palm leaf."
But he does say part of him would like to play the game.
"The Heroes vs Villains theme has been done before in the US. It's a really tangible way to tell the story of the season; it speaks to the players game play.
"The players really lean into their titles this year and it gives latitude for the players to start out as one tribe member and then become another. It's a good theme.
And how long does he feel the Australian franchise can keep attracting an audience?
"If I had a crystal ball I would buy a bigger house. Who knows how the audience will respond.
"If I had a crystal ball I would buy a bigger house. Who knows how the audience will respond.
"It's a great season."
I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.
