The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The most popular courses at Canberra universities in 2023

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
January 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health sciences, medical science, nursing and paramedicine are among some of the most popular university courses for the 2023 academic year. Picture: Keegan Carroll

University courses in criminology, health sciences and flexible double degrees have been in high demand as institutions say enrolment numbers are ahead compared to this time in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.