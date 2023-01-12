A P-plater allegedly driving 141 km/h in an 80 zone told officers he was "being silly" when caught, police say.
The 18-year-old Forde resident was allegedly busted travelling 61 km/h over the limit on Horse Park Drive in Kenny on Wednesday night at about 9.25pm, ACT Policing said.
There were three other people in the white Subaru XV, police said.
When asked why he was speeding, the teenager said he was "being silly on his way home".
The driver was fined $1841 and issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice
His licence will be cancelled after accruing six demerit points.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
