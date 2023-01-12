The Canberra Times

Forde P-plater fined nearly $2000 after speeding on Horse Park Drive in Kenny on January 11

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 12 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:30pm
A P-plater allegedly driving 141 km/h in an 80 zone told officers he was "being silly" when caught, police say.

