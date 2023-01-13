Reading the article by Shane Rattenbury and Jo Clay of the Canberra Greens (January 11, 2023) I'm very much reminded of the Save the Ridge argument. In their article, the authors claim that the proposed light rail network will avoid the need to build more roads, which they say contributes to climate change and congestion. While Rattenbury and Clay reject new roads on the basis that "freeways [were] in vogue in the 1970s", it's hard to avoid the reality that arterial roads in Canberra are still very much in vogue in 2023. Avoiding burning fossil fuels might once have been an argument for light rail, but by the time it will take to build the entire Canberra light rail network (say over the next 20 to 30 years, perhaps longer), most of Canberra's private vehicle fleet (along with its public bus fleet) will almost certainly be electric. As for congestion, there are other factors at play reducing the number of vehicles on the road, including the increasing use of personal mobility devices (such as e-scooters), cycling, and working from home - and all of these point to an uncertain future which could well be at odds with an expensive and unchangeable fixed route rail system.