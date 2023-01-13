The Canberra Times
Opinion

Shane Rattenbury and Jo Clay have missed the in their light rail debate

By David Brudenall
January 14 2023 - 5:30am
People at Bruce Ridge protesting to stop the Gungahlin Drive extension in 2004

Back in the early 2000's the "Save the Ridge" group campaigned for light rail for Gungahlin to the city on the basis that if light rail was built, the Gungahlin Drive extension between the Barton Highway and Belconnen Way wouldn't be needed. Their rationale was that people in Gungahlin would catch a tram instead of driving, thereby saving the bushland behind O'Connor Ridge from becoming a major arterial road. Since then, both the Gungahlin Drive extension and light rail have been built, but most Gungahlin residents don't leave their cars at home to catch light rail. The Canberra metro carries just a tiny fraction of the people who use Gungahlin Drive every day. In Canberra, it seems even the very best public transport system struggles to separate people from their cars.

