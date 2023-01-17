The Canberra Times
Canberra rememembers the 2003 bushfires, 20 years later: The rebuilding of Lincoln Close, Chapman

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 18 2023 - 9:00am
Former long-time photographer with The Canberra Times, Graham Tidy, has captured the resurrection of a street in Chapman that was devastated by the January 18 firestorm 20 years ago.





Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

