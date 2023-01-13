Japan's top diplomat in Australia says he was "baffled" by a personal attack by his Chinese counterpart earlier this week after cautioning officials to remain vigilant about China's promises.
Ambassador Shingo Yamagami earlier this week issued his warning about trusting China's words before it delivered on them ahead of a rare media event at the Chinese embassy.
The comments were raised during the Tuesday event with Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian, who handed down an unusually scathing response in his otherwise measured address.
Mr Xiao said Mr Yamagami was "not doing his job", adding Japan could be a military threat to Australia given its role as an enemy combatant in World War II.
The Japanese envoy said he was simply trying to point out that, until recently, his country, along with the United States and Australia, had been on the receiving end of "wolf warrior" diplomacy from Xi Jinping's China.
"Frankly, I'm baffled, I'm perplexed to note his remarks regarding Japan and my diplomatic activities," Mr Yamagami told The Canberra Times.
"What we are concerned about now is how we should address this economic coercion, intimidation by a particular country.
"Bringing [up] the issue of the events, which took place more than 80 years ago, has nothing to do with what's going on right now.
"There is [an] intentional swapping of subjects here. To me, I think this is irresponsible. We have to squarely address the issue we are facing right now."
Mr Yamagami said he welcomed what seemed like an improvement to the frosty relations between Australia and China in recent months, saying it would be a benefit to Japan too.
But the active diplomat flagged Tokyo would continue to "share notes" given its long history with China.
"Japan is closely watching the development of Australia's relationship with China while Australia is closely watching the development of Japan's relationship with China as well," the ambassador said.
"Believe me, there's a lot of comparing notes and exchanging views going on between Tokyo and Canberra.
"You realise now [with] Foreign Minister Penny Wong's visit to Beijing, we are now trying to realise Japanese foreign minister's visit to Beijing.
"So this is a great example of Japan and Australia sharing the same boat, looking at the same direction. This is our joint endeavour."
Dr Alex Bristow, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute's deputy director of defence, strategy and national security, said the Japanese ambassador's move was a diplomatic "masterstroke".
Mr Yamagami laid down the bait by issuing the warning ahead of Mr Xiao's event and the Chinese ambassador fell straight for it, Dr Bristow said.
"I think it was a misstep by the Chinese ambassador having tried to put forward a positive narrative," he said.
"All the headlines the following day are about his personal attack on the Japanese ambassador."
Mr Xiao's comments came with their own warning for Australia - one suggesting Japan, once an enemy of Australia some eight decades earlier, could pose an invasion threat.
Dr Bristow said Mr Xiao miscalculated the sentiment within the Australian public.
READ THE AGE OF THE DRAGON:
A Lowy Institute poll released last year showed one in 10 Australians trust China while nine in 10 believed Japan could be trusted.
"Let's be honest, Australia doesn't fear an attack from Japan or a threat in Japan," he said.
"It does fear a threat from China."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.