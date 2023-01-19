The capital is set to welcome celebrities, legends and current stars of the game for the Australian Cricketers' Association Masters' Tour of Canberra next month in what will be an action-packed, weekend-long event.
The Masters Tour coming to the region from February 17-19 will include school clinics and community visits, including a trip to Yass, as well as multiple exhibition matches.
An ACT Masters team will take on an ACA Masters side at Manuka Oval on February 17 with the entire day celebrating multicultural cricket in Canberra. There will also be another charity match between the ACT Chief Minister's XI and Cricket ACT Chairman's XI.
Off the pitch, original member of The Wiggles, Greg Page, will be in Canberra headlining a Sporties Night fundraiser, to advocate and raise money for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at sporting facilities in the ACT.
Sydney Thunder vice-captain Alex Ross is an ACA delegate, and as a former ACT Comets junior, he's hoping that Canberra turns out in big numbers to support the Masters Tour events.
"Hopefully we get a good crowd," Ross said.
"It'll be a lot of fun and a really good weekend. I don't know the team yet, but we always seem to scrape together some nice players.
"I've been an ACA delegate now for about eight years, and it's incredible the work they've done.
"Without them we wouldn't have had the pay that we do now, and we're really well looked after, even after our career is finished."
The complete ACA Masters team is yet to be confirmed, but Jason Krejza, Sarah Coyte, Richard Chee Quee, Mark Higgs, and Stuart Karppinen are already locked in with an ACT Masters team announcement expected soon.
Ross is eager to rub shoulders with some of the cricket legends expected to play.
"This is where you hear all the stories you want to re-tell at dinner," he said.
The Thunder batsman also promoted the importance of the Canberra community getting behind Page's fundraising endeavours for AEDs as part of the Masters Tour.
"The fundraising will be so important to get those D-fibs," Ross said. "Greg Page, hopefully he turns the arm over too, not sure what he's like with the bat in hand, but we'll have to see."
