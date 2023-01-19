Lights on the Lake starts Wednesday

Night markets, food and drink, and a massive light show are coming to Lake Burley Griffin nightly from next Wednesday to Saturday, January 25 to 28.
A 12-minute show will take place three times each night, featuring light and colour projected onto two water screens, accompanied by lasers and soundtrack.
The markets begin at 5pm. The 12-minute light show runs at 8.30pm, 9pm and 9.30pm, all at Commonwealth Place on Lake Burley Griffin.
It is a free community event so pack a picnic and come along.
There will also be food, drinks, and crafts available at the night markets. The Jetty, Waters Edge and The Margot will be operating at Commonwealth Place.
The event is presented by the National Capital Authority and the National Australia Day Council.
It is being staged with the assistance of the official media partners The Canberra Times and Hit FM.
