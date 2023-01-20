Concerns are being raised over the skyrocketing average number of days people are being held in immigration detention facilities, which has grown by more than half in recent years.
It comes as the federal government watchdog said it welcomed news that the Home Affairs Department was considering alternatives to detention.
The Commonwealth Ombudsman report into government detention centres has shown the average length individuals are spending in detention has increased by approximately 257 days since 2019.
The number of people in immigration detention varied between 1300 and 1500 over the period between July 2021 and July 2022.
But while the population levels had been slowly declining over the reporting period, the number of days people spent there hadn't.
The average number of days spent in detention increased by 53 per cent between 2019 and 2022, growing to 742 days from 485.
Commonwealth Ombudsman Iain Anderson said his office was concerned about the figures, saying 23 had been made to expedite a process the Home Affairs Department or the minister had already commenced.
"There remains a high number of people held in immigration detention. This includes individuals facing apparent indefinite detention, such as those who engage Australia's protection obligations and cannot be involuntarily removed," Mr Anderson said.
"I have recommended the Department of Home Affairs work with relevant ministers to consider alternative arrangements for individuals facing prolonged or indefinite detention."
In a number of cases, the watchdog's office said it had made a number of recommendations to ministers in the former Coalition government regarding the processing of some detainees.
Under the former Coalition government, Karen Andrews was the home affairs minister for the reporting period.
Bridging visas or community placement were recommended by the ombudsman in 12 cases but the minister simply noted its advice.
The ombudsman also recommended to the minister 11 people be granted a visa or community placement, as ongoing detention was "inappropriate".
The minister acknowledged the advice but, in most cases, was "not prepared to consider granting the person a visa" and others, found the person did not meet the minister's guidelines.
The report concluded its evidence showed detention facilities and related policies were not meant for long-term use.
The ombudsman found there was a lack capacity across the detention network with a number of facilities being originally built as "facilities for transitory persons, not long-term detention".
They also lacked access to "purposeful activity" as found in jails across the country.
"On numerous occasions people in detention expressed to us that they would rather be in prison because at least they would know their date of release," the report said.
The ombudsman delivered 18 recommendations to the Home Affairs Department, such as not using hotels as alternative places of detention for more than four weeks and reducing the length of time people were held.
Home Affairs agreed to 13 of them, noting three and rejecting two.
