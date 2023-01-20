The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Commonwealth Ombudsman Iain Anderson 'concerned' as average immigration detention time grows to 742 days

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Ombudsman Iain Anderson. Picture by Dion Georgopolous

Concerns are being raised over the skyrocketing average number of days people are being held in immigration detention facilities, which has grown by more than half in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.