Cabinet documents 2002: Howard government's Christmas Island detention centre plans raised alarm

By Sarah Basford Canales
January 2 2023 - 5:30am
Then-immigration minister Phillip Ruddock addresses a security conference in 2002. Picture by Martin Jones

Six years before a controversial immigration detention centre was built on Christmas Island, Howard's cabinet ministers agreed detaining people arriving by sea offshore was the future.

