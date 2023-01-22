The Canberra Times

How Canberra is shifting on Australia Day

By Lucy Bladen
Updated January 22 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Citizenship ceremony at Rond Terrace and, right, Invasion Day protest. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong

Discussions around Australia Day have become increasingly polarising over recent years as more Australian are reckoning with the country's colonial history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.