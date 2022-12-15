The Canberra Times
Labor government reverses local council Australia Day citizenship ceremony ban

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
Immigration Minister Andrew Giles announced the government will reserve the restrictions of local council citizenship ceremonies. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The government will allow local councils to host citizenship ceremonies on days other than Australia Day, reversing the Morrison government rule.

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

