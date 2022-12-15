The government will allow local councils to host citizenship ceremonies on days other than Australia Day, reversing the Morrison government rule.
Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Andrew Giles announced on Friday, the government would reinstate allowing local councils to hold the ceremonies on days around Australia Day.
The change to the code will allow councils to hold Australian citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day, or on the three days before and after, from January 23 to 29.
Former prime minister Scott Morrison made the change to restrict local councils to only conduct citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day in 2019.
Under the Morrison rule, councils could be stripped of their right to hold citizenship ceremonies if they refused to comply.
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull did strip the Melbourne city councils of Yarra and Darebin of their citizenship ceremonies powers in 2017 after they voted to stop holding ceremonies on January 26 and stop referring to the day as Australia day, out of respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Mr Giles announced both the councils would have their power to conduct citizenship ceremonies reinstated.
"Australia Day holds great significance to many people across Australia. Our national day provides all Australians with the opportunity to reflect, respect, and celebrate," Mr Giles said.
While the change allows councils to hold ceremonies before and after Australia Day, Mr Giles said the Australian government still has a "strong expectation that councils conduct ceremonies on January 26".
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
