Independent ACT senator David Pocock will fly out with Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek as she leads the Australian delegation on the final days of the COP15 UN biodiversity summit in Montreal.
The key crossbench senator is expected to head to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity conference once the Labor government's emergency energy intervention plan passes Parliament on Thursday. More than 100 nations at the COP15 are aiming to broker an agreement to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.
Acknowledging Australia as the "extinction capital of the globe", Ms Plibersek last week announced reform to the nation's "broken" environment and biodiversity laws.
Having attended the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Senator Pocock told The Canberra Times he saw the COP15 trip as a chance to learn, raise awareness and build ambition.
"With the government announcing its ambition to end species extinction, now is the time to meet that ambition with action, and invest in our environment and our future," he said.
"We are a world leader in extinction but we have the knowledge and the resources to turn this around. First Nations wisdom and land management practices and cutting-edge science give rise to an incredible opportunity."
The independent senator on Wednesday announced he will back the government's emergency energy relief package in the Senate, joining the Greens and Jacqui Lambie Network senators in indicating support.
"They don't need my vote. I've got no bargaining power here," he told reporters. "I'm just being upfront with what I've been saying to them is ... that households are doing it tough. "
"Some relief is is warranted. It needs to be targeted. But we need to go much further and actually deal with the root cause of this, which is a reliance on coal and gas, which are linked to the international market and electrification helps solve most of that problem."
Environment ministers will arrive in Montreal over the next two days to work on the final agreement, known as the post-2020 global biodiversity framework.
There are reports of disagreement and concern about the state of the talks in Canada.
"Globally, nationally in Australia and locally here in the ACT we can do so much better to protect what is left of our incredible biodiversity," Senator Pocock said.
"People in the ACT, Jervis Bay and Norfolk Island are concerned about the places we live and the changes they are seeing. The decline in biodiversity we are witnessing and what that means for these places, our communities and future generations."
Ms Plibersek made the "first step" announcement last week to overhaul Australia's environment laws. It included a revamping of national environmental standards and establishing a new environment protection agency, moves the Environment Minister said should leave Australia in a "better state than we found it".
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
