Exclusive

David Pocock to join Tanya Plibersek-led Australian delegation to COP15 biodiversity conference

By Karen Barlow
December 15 2022 - 5:30am
Senator David Pocock with a young brush-tailed possum at Parliament House. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Independent ACT senator David Pocock will fly out with Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek as she leads the Australian delegation on the final days of the COP15 UN biodiversity summit in Montreal.

