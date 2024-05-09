We must do more to champion women in construction

It's clear that in the construction sector we've needed to do more to increase female representation in our ranks - not just at the executive level, but on the ground across the country as apprentices, engineers and tradeswomen. And as an industry, progress has been made but, according to ABS data, women still only make up 13.3 per cent of the construction workforce.
I can only speak on our experience, but at Coates we've set targets to increase participation rates for women in all roles and have implemented initiatives such as flexible working and leadership pathways.
And by holding leaders to account for gender balance in shortlisting, we have increased the rate of females being shortlisted and subsequently hired.
These efforts are starting to have an impact, with 22.6 per cent of roles across our organisation filled by women.
While there has been a concerted and public push for more diverse hiring practices in the construction sector, women aren't applying for roles in the numbers we need to achieve more gender balance and support industry growth.
For many women, construction is still seen as too male-dominated, too "blokey" and as such not welcoming for women.
That has to change for the sector to really shift the dial towards gender equality.
We need to do a better job of showing potential employees, particularly women, that the construction sites of today are not the same that existed 10, 15 or 20 years ago.
Furthermore, while it's a demanding job, it's also an incredibly rewarding one, characterised by teamwork, problem-solving and standardised hours on sites across many states.
At the end of any given day, you feel like you've made a real difference -- and once the tools are down, that's it; you can clock off, go home and rest.
That's the epitome of the work-to-live dream many of us aspire to yet few experience.
So how do we change that perception of the construction site so women feel not only confident in applying for roles, but excited to apply.
In short, we must do more to champion women in construction.
The nation needs to see that women are working alongside men in environments that are safe both physically and mentally.
There needs to be a focus for not only hiring women but highlighting the role models within the sector who have built careers, have progressed beyond apprenticeships to management, and/or elevated themselves to board level.
Seeing successful women in the industry helps to inspire and empower other women and girls to consider a career in construction.
The nation needs to see that women are on site and thriving, which will lead to more women wanting to be in construction.
They need to see that women are respected and have the same opportunities as men to be promoted and progress.
For instance, women make up 56 per cent of our Western Australia Sales Division. It's stats like this we need to highlight, not merely the targets we want to achieve.
We also need to highlight the progression women can achieve in construction, and actively foster this progression through initiatives such as leadership, excellence and performance (LEAP) programs.
If we can shift the perception of construction from being a male-dominated sector to one in which women feel welcomed, then we'll start to see the gender of applicants become more balanced and, with that, see real change occur in the sector.
