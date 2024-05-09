The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business
Opinion

We must do more to champion women in construction

By Murray Vitlich
Updated May 9 2024 - 1:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's clear that in the construction sector we've needed to do more to increase female representation in our ranks - not just at the executive level, but on the ground across the country as apprentices, engineers and tradeswomen. And as an industry, progress has been made but, according to ABS data, women still only make up 13.3 per cent of the construction workforce.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.