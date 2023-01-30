When it comes to the various hormonal, inflammatory, autoimmune or chronic health conditions that affect weight gain, it's so important to acknowledge them and get the professional help you need to manage them. Some may be curable, others potentially placed into remission and some managed in a way that decreases the impact on your life. This is where the support, guidance and help of a professional makes such a difference. If you fall into the category of having a health or hormonal condition, don't be afraid to get support that can supplement what you do here with the 5 in 5. You're not alone with your struggles, and sometimes the first step to making a change is being brave enough to seek the help you need.