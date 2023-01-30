The good news is, once we identify why we as individuals might be putting on weight, we can go about finding a suitable way to do something about it. And this book isn't just about how you look, it's about how you feel inside, which is then reflected on the outside. When you're thriving, with good digestion, absorbing your nutrients with great gut health, bursting with energy, waking up pain-free and feeling positive, naturally the by-product of that is glowing skin, bright eyes and a reduction in, and long-term solution to, excess weight gain. With the help of this plan, you'll have all the tools and techniques you need to successfully lose 5kg in five weeks in a realistic and sustainable way.
Eating too much food leads to excess weight gain. In this book I will show you how to eat the right amount of food so you are never hungry, never feel like you're on a diet, and you are fuelled in a way that optimises mental, physical and emotional performance and energises your day. The recipes and structured meal plans will set you up to learn how much you need to eat for real results, plus you'll reduce cravings, eliminate binge-eating and thrive as your best self.
If you're already eating fairly well, once we really home in on your individual calorie needs, we will look at how exercise supplements your nutrition, and how we can use it to maintain or even expedite your results. Moving your body is key to balancing the calorie intake equation, along with improving your mood, helping you sleep better and keeping you fit and well for life. And if you're interested in muscle gain, how you train and how you fuel that movement is pivotal to your growth success - more on that to come.
You need to understand the best food to support the wellness you want in your life. At its core, the 5 in 5 is about reducing processed, refined and high-sugar foods; from there we need to dig deeper and look more closely at real wholefoods and how key macronutrients - proteins, fats and carbs - can work in your favour to get results. In the 5 in 5 eating plan I'll introduce you to recipes and ingredients that not only make a positive difference to your health, but taste great too.
The importance of sleep and its direct link to how we store and gain excess weight is a crucial factor to consider. This is a holistic plan that considers various lifestyle factors that are detrimental to our sleep, and provides tips and solutions on how you can manage them. The tools and techniques you'll learn will make this journey so much easier and a whole lot more enjoyable. Because, let's be honest, we all feel much better after a good night's sleep.
Stress is something that is inevitable in life, whether we like it or not. Now, rather than fearing the various stressors that we are faced with, if we acknowledge what they are and use a tool kit of techniques to manage them better, we're going to minimise or even eliminate the negative impact stress has on our bodies. Stress can affect how we perform and can contribute to weight gain. This plan takes stress and how you manage it seriously, so you get the results you want and feel better for it.
When it comes to the various hormonal, inflammatory, autoimmune or chronic health conditions that affect weight gain, it's so important to acknowledge them and get the professional help you need to manage them. Some may be curable, others potentially placed into remission and some managed in a way that decreases the impact on your life. This is where the support, guidance and help of a professional makes such a difference. If you fall into the category of having a health or hormonal condition, don't be afraid to get support that can supplement what you do here with the 5 in 5. You're not alone with your struggles, and sometimes the first step to making a change is being brave enough to seek the help you need.
1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Combine 125g of the yoghurt, one tablespoon of the tandoori spice mix and half the lemon juice in a large bowl and mix well. Add the chicken and mix with your hands to coat in the seasonings. Cover and place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes.
3. Place the cauliflower in another large bowl, pour on the olive oil and mix well. Add the tapioca flour, the remaining tandoori spice mix and a pinch of salt and gently toss to coat.
4. Scatter the cauliflower onto the tray, leaving room for the chicken and allowing space for everything to crisp up nicely. Add the marinated chicken and all the marinade, plus half the red onion. Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning the cauliflower after about 12 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the cauliflower is golden brown. If you'd like extra crispy skin on the chicken, place it under a hot oven grill for one to two minutes.
5. To make a lemony yoghurt dressing, combine the remaining lemon juice and yoghurt in a small bowl and whisk well.
6. Serve the chicken and roasted red onion on a bed of cauliflower, scatter with the remaining red onion and top with a generous dollop of lemony yoghurt. Season well with salt and pepper. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoy for lunch or dinner the next day.
Next level it: Try adding finely chopped coriander to your lemony yoghurt and scattering some leaves on top of the chicken to serve.
Pro tip: To make your own tandoori spice mix, simply combine 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper with one teaspoon each of smoked paprika, ground coriander, ground ginger, ground cumin, ground turmeric and salt.
Stats per serve: Cals: 419. Protein: 47.7g. Fat: 14.8g. Carbs: 25.4g.
Serves 2.
1. Preheat the oven to 200C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
2. Place a 40cm x 30cm piece of baking paper on your benchtop. To create your base, in the middle of the paper add a layer of the pumpkin triangles roughly the same width and length as the barramundi fillet. Drizzle with one teaspoon of the olive oil, then top with the barramundi.
3. Combine the red curry paste, cherry tomatoes and three-quarters of the coriander in a small bowl and gently whisk. Pour this mixture over the barramundi, drizzle with the remaining olive oil and season well with salt and pepper.
4. Bring the corners of the baking paper together and twist to enclose, then tie tightly with kitchen twine to seal in the flavours. Place on the tray and bake for 20 minutes. To check, gently open the parcel (be careful of the hot steam) - if the fish is opaque and the pumpkin is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife, it's ready. If not, bake for another five minutes and check again.
5. Allow the barramundi in a bag to rest for five minutes, then untie the twine and carefully open - be prepared for the amazing aroma to hit you. Sprinkle with the remaining coriander, add a squeeze of lime juice, if desired, and enjoy.
Next level it: To up your daily greens, place a handful of roughly chopped baby spinach or kale between the pumpkin and fish - it'll wilt down beautifully during the baking process.
Pro tip: Barramundi is a great choice as it holds its shape and is fairly robust and firm; salmon and ocean trout work well too.
Stats per serve: Cals: 325. Protein: 31.1g. Fat: 15g. Carbs: 14.1g.
Serves 1.
1. Combine the oats, cinnamon and filtered water in a saucepan, place over low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for six to eight minutes, or until the oats have softened and the porridge is thick and creamy.
2. Meanwhile, place the coconut oil, coconut sugar and a splash of water in a small frying pan over medium heat and stir until the sugar has melted. Add the sliced banana and fry on each side for three to four minutes, or until golden, softened and caramelised.
3. Spoon the porridge into a bowl, top with the caramelised banana, dollop on your yoghurt of choice and sprinkle with the extra cinnamon and coconut sugar, if you like.
Next level it: If you're looking to up your daily protein, simply add a scoop of your favourite protein powder and an extra 125 ml of water to your porridge.
Pro tip: To make this dish more nutritious, simply include a small handful of walnuts for healthy fats, cacao nibs for magnesium and crunch, and berries for antioxidants.
Stats per serve: Cals: 356. Protein: 10.1g. Fat: 8.8g. Carbs: 59.4g.
Serves 1.
1. Preheat the oven to 180C and grease two 125 ml ovenproof ceramic mugs with coconut oil.
2. Place the egg, almond or coconut milk, coconut sugar, cacao powder, tapioca flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and whisk well until wet, gooey and well combined. Pour the batter into the mugs, then press the chocolate into the centre.
3. Bake the puddings for five to six minutes, or until the tops are crunchy and the middle is still moist and gooey. Enjoy immediately. Cover the second pudding and store in the fridge to enjoy the next day.
Next level it: Want to increase the protein for a post-workout treat? Swap the tapioca flour for a scoop of vanilla or chocolate protein powder.
Pro tip: If you don't have ovenproof mugs, you can use ceramic ramekins.
Stats per serve: Cals: 372. Protein: 9.8g. Fat: 18.8g. Carbs: 36.6g.
Serves 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.