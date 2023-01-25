A 27-year-old Socceroos winger has won Young Australian of the Year 2023.
Awer Mabil is a professional football player, former refugee and co-founder of the not-for profit, Barefoot to Boots.
Barefoot to Boots aims to improve the health, education and gender equality among refugees.
Mr Mabil was born a South Sudanese refugee in a Kenyan refugee camp.
His brother Awer G. Bul said it was like "a prison".
Mr Mabil has said he first started playing soccer at the Kenyan refugee camp at age five, in bare feet and using a rolled up sock.
He came to Australia at age 10, settling in Adelaide with his family.
He returned to the refugee camp in which he spent the first decade of his life with his brother.
They didn't want to return empty-handed, and so took items donated from football clubs in Adelaide.
Only a year after reaching his dream to play for the Socceroos, his sister died in a car accident in 2019.
Mr Mabil said that he now feels "unbreakable".
He said he wants to be a voice for mental health, and encourages everyone to speak up.
"For me, mental health is a big thing and I'll continue to stand up for it".
He said the memory of his sister and the knowledge that young people see him as a role model drives him.
The footballer wants to be known for his actions, not his background.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said Mr Mabil works hard to be "a role model to all those [refugee] kids and giving them a pathway."
Mr Mabil honoured his "beautiful" mother, who is a single mum, as an inspiration after winning the award.
He is currently on loan to Czech team Sparta Prague. He had moved to Spain to play for La Liga club Cadiz on a four-year deal in May 2022.
As well as English, he speaks Dinka and Danish.
Mr Mabil was unable to attend the awards presentation in Canberra due to team commitments in Europe.
His mother Agot Dau Aten and uncle Michael Matiop Dau Atem accepted the award on his behalf.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
