Teacher of excellence and linguist recognised

Northern Territory teacher and linguist Yalmay Yunupingu is the 2024 Senior Australian of the Year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
She guided Yirrkala Bilingual School in north-east Arnhem Land for four decades before retiring in March 2023.
Ms Yunupingu began by translating Dr Seuss books at the community library into her local Yolngu Matha language.
She qualified as a teacher and, with her husband, forged a bilingual teaching approach to make young people strong in their Yolngu language and culture, as well as English.
The school also recognised the importance of "learning on country, where we go out in the field [and] teach them the land, who the land belongs to", she said.
The Elder and 67-year-old was awarded "Teacher of Excellence" by the Northern Territory Department of Education and was an Honorary Fellow at Charles Darwin University.
Since retirement, she teaches the next generation about traditional healing.
Young Australian: Australia's golden girl of the pool collects another accolade
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.