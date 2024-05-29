It's the simple act by a single individual that can help inspire the nation

Who are the Australians who inspire you? They may be people you know or people you admire from afar because they're making a difference.
Maybe they are working within your local community? Maybe they are innovators in their field. Perhaps they are advocates leading social change.
The National Australia Day Council is calling on citizens across the country to nominate outstanding individuals for the 2025 Australian of the Year Awards.
The only way someone can be considered for the annual awards, which were first presented in 1960, is if a member of the public nominates them.
Nominating is easy and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au. Nominations close at midnight on July 31.
National Australia Day Council chair John Foreman says the simple act of nominating someone who inspires you can help shine a national spotlight on their dedication, achievements and spirit of service, which can in turn inspire and shape the nation.
"It only takes one nomination for someone to be considered for these prestigious awards," Mr Foreman said.
"Every nomination tells a story of inspiration and achievement. This is your opportunity to ensure that those making a significant impact, often quietly and without seeking recognition, are celebrated at a national level."
The 2024 Australians of the Year are melanoma treatment pioneers Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer. Previous Australians of the Year include athlete Dylan Alcott, family violence campaigner Rosie Batty, singer John Farnham and burns treatment pioneer Dr Fiona Wood.
The awards have four categories:
Mr Foreman said nominating was a straightforward process that had been made easy and accessible via the Australian of the Year Awards website - ensuring that all Australians could participate.
"By highlighting the stories of individuals who embody the best of Australia's values and achievements, you play a part in crafting a legacy of inspiration for future generations," he said.
"We want to discover the stories of Australians who are making a difference, whether they're working within their local community, innovating in their field or leading social change.
"This year, let's ensure that no deserving story goes unnoticed. Whether they are leaders in their field, champions for the underrepresented or the quiet achievers making a daily difference, your nomination can bring their story to the national stage."
The awards program run by the National Australia Day Council recognises 128 people around the country each year through the state and territory awards process.
Once nominations close, each state and territory selects up to four nominees in each award category. In November, the state and territory recipients will be announced and they become finalists for the national awards, which will be announced on the evening of January 25, 2025
The state and territory recipients are decided by judging panels in each state/territory. The national awards are decided by the Board of the National Australia Day Council
The prime minister is invited to announce the national awards each year, but has no role in the decision process.
"This is your chance to say 'thank you' and 'we see you' to an extraordinary Australian by nominating them for the 2025 Australian of the Year Awards," the National Australia Day Council's Mr Foreman said.
"Don't let the stories of our nation's heroes go untold. Nominate an inspiring Australian today and be part of a cherished national tradition."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.