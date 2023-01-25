The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Analysis

Australians have almost emptied their piggy banks to fund spending spree

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In countless surveys, reports and news stories, Australians have told of how they are doing it tough as rising prices and interest rates squeeze them financially.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.