IEA says fossil fuel subsidies hurt adoption of renewables

This strategic dependency on constant supply has been the case for decades in all developed countries. As an example, British Prime Minister at the time Anthony Eden acknowledged in one of his public addresses in 1956 at the start of the Suez Crisis that the canal was the main passageway for "about half the oil, without which the industry of this country (UK), of Western Europe, of Scandinavia, and of many other countries too, couldn't keep going." And it was the public (not industry, or the oil sector) who paid the price of the military action, both financially and with their lives.

