Moving into the senior years of secondary education is both exciting and daunting.
Year 11 and 12 students face two whirlwind years of hard work, friendships, celebrations and decisions about life after school.
We asked some Canberra principals for their best advice for senior students as they embark on their final years in school.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Do the work but enjoy yourself. The two years will go by quickly, make positive memories.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
They balance their commitments in their lives. They set goals, and work towards them daily by setting up supportive routines and study habits to achieve them.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Students and staff would say that there are a few - and some frequent Dad jokes - but the one I follow personally is "Everyone, every day, learning - for life". I have found it challenges me to always to see the individual and a day's progress, however small, will ultimately make a difference.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
Valuable skills that allow them to flourish in a changing world. And that their education has allowed them to develop into strong independent, caring, free-thinking individuals.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
My advice is to fully enter into the senior experience, work with your teachers, collaborate, and look out for each other. The senior years should be enjoyable and enriching.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Successful students have trusting relationships with their teachers, self-discipline, clear goals, and determination. They have balance in their lives and a big picture approach to the senior years.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Fortunately, I was born with a positive view of the world and its inhabitants. I live by two quotes:
"The great fact to remember is that the trend of civilization itself is forever upward; that a line drawn through the middle of the peaks and the valleys of the centuries always has an upward trend." - Franklin D Roosevelt, Fourth Inaugural Address (1945)
"Courage is more exhilarating than fear." - Eleanor Roosevelt
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
I hope they have learned that there are few limits to the doors open to them, that an honest life of putting others first with courage is a sure way to be purposeful and life giving, and that at the core of the MacKillop experience has been deep trust, love, and respect.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Be kind to yourself and to others. Nurture your soul by finding time to laugh - loud and often - play sport, music and games, dance, sing, create, reflect and serve others.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
The willingness to seek help when they need it, or accept help when it is offered. And are involved in the broader life of the school and their communities.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
I have long been inspired by the Stoic philosophers, so I strive to remember that while I cannot control all that happens to me, I can always choose my response.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
I hope they know and appreciate their strengths and have a deep respect for themselves, for others and a commitment to being an active, contributing citizen.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Seek balance: work hard and reward yourself afterwards with a positive self-care action
Never place themselves in the position of "what-if" to ensure that there are no regrets at the end of Year 12 and they enable agile choices to be made regarding their future.
Be organised.
Don't expect to be perfect and always know that there are people who care and are ready to support them no matter what, thus ask for advice and help from trusted adults early if it is needed.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Successful students have a positive mindset regarding their growth, an organised and balanced life program, strong and positive social/support networks and the ability to "be" in the moment.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
I have two: Vivamus cottidie plene (let us live every day fully) and Psalm 46:10 "... be still and know that I am God" - or I shorten it to "be still".
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
I hope they have a strong and healthy sense self and how they connect positively with others, that they are agile, curious, critical and creative thinkers and problem solvers.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
One of the greatest stressors for the final year student is parent-student relations. The best advice is for students to begin a negotiation by stating what they want from their parents during the year. The ideal situation is one in which the parents are respectful of what the student is doing and are sufficiently supportive to create a psychological space at home in which to study.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
I think it is important students focus much more on their emotional wellbeing. To learn, students must be well. It is about sticking to basics: making sure students eat well, get plenty of sleep and regular exercise.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
I don't have a motto but I do like to tell students that it is 'cool to work hard.'
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
As educators, we are in the formation business. From an academic perspective we hope students enjoy intellectual rigour involving deep analysis, reflection and discernment. We also hope they have learnt to care for their interior world to allow them to flourish as well-rounded human beings, inspiring their responses to a world in need of healing intellectually, morally and spiritually.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
To follow your passion and to use the support services that your school provides for transitions, student support and career education.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Good organisational skills, a positive outlook and a capacity to take on feedback to continually improve.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Follow the way.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
Skills to advocate for themselves, and to have the confidence to take on new challenges.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Talk, talk and talk. That's my one very simple piece of advice - there are so many people in school and out of school to talk with whom to and share thoughts and feelings. It's amazing what talking to someone can achieve.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Successful students are not only successful in their studies, but they are also very effective in planning their time; prioritising their tasks and seeking assistance and clarification. Most successful students also get involved in the life of the school - they add to the energy of the school and have an outlet rather than just focusing solely on their study.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
If you don't laugh, you cry. Seeing the lighter side of life gives you a particularly good sense of wellbeing.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
We have a brief statement at the College that encapsulates what we would like our students to have - a vibrant spirit, a good character and tailored learning. Basically, having a good energy about yourself and others; being a good person and having a study pathway that suits you so you can move into any direction you wish.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
It's hard to just have one, however, my top piece would be ready to take every opportunity that will come your way over the next two years. These are precious years.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Success in school and life comes in many forms - but for me the three C's come out top regularly:
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Don't leave tomorrow what you can do today!
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
Resilience and not being afraid of ' giving it a go' are important to have in life's tool kit; Knowing you have been an active part of a community; and keep an open mind when many around are closing theirs.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Don't be rigid and remember the first thing that you do after school may well not be the last thing you do. No destination is OK to start with just use what you were given in 13 years of school to make some decisions on having the most interesting life you can have.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Creativity and the capacity to problem solve as genuinely critical thinkers. These are connected learners who have worked with blended and online learning efficiently and will master the workforce needs of the future.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Don't fix the blame, fix the problem.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
How to learn and to be able to clear their heads and keep a balance within their life. Expect to have a say in the future and expect the agency to have a say as a citizen.
What is your top piece of advice for senior students?
Know that you are not alone. There are a team of people around you who are there to help. If you have a question, ask it because chances are someone else is wondering the same thing. Also, don't give up your external activities - they are valued by employers and universities but they actually also benefit you in your studies.
What qualities or habits do successful students have in common?
Successful students are risk-takers, they understand that 'mistakes' help them to learn. But the inter and intrapersonal skills of working with others and understanding how you learn are essential for success. And a little bit of straight out being able to organise/prioritise your day is great too.
Do you have a motto or saying that you live by?
Be kind - to yourself and to others. We are all different and we all have things going on in our lives that make some days easier than others and the power of one person smiling can make all the difference.
What do you hope your students will have learned by the end of their school career?
We know that the future pathways for students are more varied than they have ever been and our students need to be lifelong learners. We hope that our students leave us with the skills to adapt to new challenges, know how to work with others and have the self-belief and optimism to become amazing citizens of Australia and our globe.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
