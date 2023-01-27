The rights of First Nations Australians, like the rights of gays, same-sex marriage and abortion have been, historically, one of the issues that has tended to divide Coalition moderates from conservatives. Albanese might reason, in short, that hostility to a "yes" vote from conservative Liberals and Nationals will not only make the party seem less attractive to the electorate but widen the chasm between party moderates and conservatives caused by the success of the teals.

