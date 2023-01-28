Described as "a coalition of the most extreme right-wing and religious parties in the history of the state" by Boaz Atzili, a scholar of International Relations at the American University School of International Service, Netanyahu's administration is showing scant regard for world opinion as its lurches further towards religious intolerance, taunting Palestinians at the Temple Mount (as Jews call the site known as the al-Aqsa Mosque to Muslims) and tearing at the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.