18 Evelyn Owen Crescent, Dunlop sells for $990,000 in Canberra's first auction weekend of 2023

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
January 30 2023 - 11:55am
A five-bedroom house in Dunlop sold at auction on Saturday. Picture supplied

A five-bedroom house in Dunlop was one of the first Canberra homes to be auctioned this year, selling for $990,000 on Saturday.

