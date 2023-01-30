A five-bedroom house in Dunlop was one of the first Canberra homes to be auctioned this year, selling for $990,000 on Saturday.
It was a solid windfall for the sellers who paid $570,000 for the property in early January 2022.
The house at 18 Evelyn Owen Crescent had undergone renovations in the last 12 months including new floorboards and an updated kitchen.
The single-level property sits on an 805-square-metre block and includes three bathrooms, multiple living spaces and an outdoor entertaining area.
It was listed for sale in early January and saw 31 groups inspect the home throughout the campaign, selling agent Sharon Schnyder of LJ Hooker Belconnen said.
Six bidders registered for the auction and each of them placed a bid at some stage.
"They actually were all mostly young families," Ms Schnyder said.
"We didn't have any people coming in as investors, which was interesting, and not so much first home buyers - just that second size, the ones that want a bigger house, that have had the three-bedroom [home] or the unit and are ready to upsize."
Bidding played out for about 25 minutes before the hammer fell, Ms Schnyder said.
"It was magical," she said.
"We had nice little crowd, most of the neighbours came out and watched."
The Dunlop property was one of 36 Canberra homes scheduled for auction during the week to Sunday.
Of the auction results reported by CoreLogic on Monday morning, the preliminary clearance rate was 52.2 per cent. Six homes sold at auction and six sold prior, while 10 homes were passed in.
The first week of auctions was quieter than the same period last year, when 76 Canberra homes went to auction.
Across the capital cities, 706 homes were taken to auction for the week to Sunday, compared to 1166 auctions for the same week last year.
Ms Schnyder said the auction result in Dunlop on Saturday gave her confidence for what was ahead in 2023.
"We were pleasantly surprised that the numbers coming through had increased from last year," she said.
"November, December, things dropped off a lot.
"But [18 Evelyn Owen Crescent] - and I did have another auction that sold - had great numbers through and multiple registered bidders.
"So that's telling me that buyers have more confidence now."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
