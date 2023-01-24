The Canberra Times
Canberra developer Zapari opens public consultation on commercial accommodation, apartments at 10 Kennedy Street

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
One of the proposed facades for 10 Kennedy Street in Kingston. Picture supplied

Canberra developer Zapari has proposed a four-storey development in Kingston, comprising a mix of accommodation and apartments.

