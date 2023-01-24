Canberra developer Zapari has proposed a four-storey development in Kingston, comprising a mix of accommodation and apartments.
The proposal for 10 Kennedy Street would include 54 commercial accommodation units spread across two levels, one at basement level and one on the ground.
The top three storeys would be made up of 59 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with the roof to feature a landscaped garden.
Two levels of basement parking would offer 154 car spaces for the building, with vehicle access via the rear lane off Eyre Street to minimise traffic impacts on Kennedy Steet.
The project would see the demolition of the current commercial buildings on the 2508-square-metre site in the Kingston Group Centre.
The developer has unveiled their plans as part of public consultation on the project, though the design concept is still being finalised, with two different facades put forward.
Offsite works would also provide more public car spaces and trees on Kennedy Street, the developer says, while the rear lane would also be retained as green space for the community.
READ MORE:
The block is zoned as a business zone (CZ2) which permits the potential uses but also covers office and business accommodation.
Purdon planners on behalf of Zapari expect to submit a development application in March.
More information on public consultation is available here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.