Canberra developer Zapari reaches milestone with topping out ceremony for Molonglo Falls in Coombs

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:25am
Canberra developer Zapari has reached a construction milestone for its Coombs project, Molonglo Falls. Picture: Tim Butler

Canberra developer Zapari is one step closer to unveiling its Molonglo Valley residential development after the six-storey building topped out on Wednesday morning.

