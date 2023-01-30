The Canberra Times
Govt claims AAA credit rating "endorsement" of its budget, economic strategy

By Adrian Rollins
January 31 2023 - 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Question Time in the House of Representatives. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's has confirmed Australia's AAA credit rating in an important development for the federal government as it faces a major budget repair challenge.

