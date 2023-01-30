A 38-year-old man is to appear in court after reports that he was armed with a knife and threatening people.
A police statement said: "ACT Policing officers arrested a 38-year-old Downer man after an incident in Braddon on Monday."
He was allegedly harassing and threatening members of the public, according to officers.
"Police will allege the man was in possession of a folding knife and two clip-seal bags containing white crystalline substances.
"After his arrest, investigations revealed the man was the person of interest in driving incidents on October 29, 2022, when he was allegedly driving while disqualified and that he drove dangerously on public roads and in a car park in Kambah after failing to stop for police."
The man will face the ACT Magistrates Court later today, charged with possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse, possessing a drug of dependence, disqualified driving, failing to stop, and aggravated dangerous driving.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
