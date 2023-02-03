The Canberra Times
Cats with concurrent kidney and thyroid disease can be managed successfully

By Dr Anne Quain
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:09am, first published February 4 2023 - 8:00am
Signs your companion cat has kidney and thyroid conditions

Lucy, a 17-year-old domestic short hair, had been a healthy cat since her owners adopted her as an eight-week-old kitten.

