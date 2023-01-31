On May 27, 1967, Australians voted in favour of changing the constitution to give the federal government power to make special laws for Indigenous Australians in states, and to include Indigenous Australians in population counts for constitutional purposes. As the official argument for the Yes case put it, "Our personal sense of justice, our commonsense, and our international reputation in a world in which racial issues are being highlighted every day, require that we get rid of this out-moded provision."