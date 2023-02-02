The Canberra Times
'Unique circumstances': Andrew Barr chasing gas bill relief and surplus CSIRO land at national cabinet

By Karen Barlow
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr is chasing gas bill relief. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Power price pain, pleas for increased health funding and housing reforms are set to dominate the first National Cabinet for the year, with the ACT chief minister chasing gas bill relief, a boost for Canberra primary health care and the release of surplus Commonwealth land for new housing.

