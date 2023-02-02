The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Cameo Dalley | Workplace pregnancy discrimination is widespread

By Cameo Dalley
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fifty per cent of mothers say they have experienced some form of pregnancy discrimination. Picture Shutterstock

Few parents could forget the magical days following the birth of their first child.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.