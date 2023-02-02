The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Deloitte Access Economics Investment Monitor says business investment set to slow in 2023

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A leading economic analyst has forecast that the pace of business investment will moderate as the economy slows, helping ease short-term price pressures but exacerbating the nation's productivity challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.