Then there are welfare payments. To secure industrial relations legislation last year, Anthony Albanese agreed to Senate crossbencher David Pocock's demand for a committee to look at "the adequacy, effectiveness and sustainability of income support payments" before each budget. This group, chaired by former minister Jenny Macklin, will no doubt urge increases. The government doesn't have to accept what it says, but will be under pressure to do so, not least because its findings are published before the budget.