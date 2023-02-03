The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Tony Cook announced as new Department of Education secretary, replaces Michele Bruniges

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated February 3 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New secretary of the Department of Education Tony Cook in Brisbane in 2018. Picture AAP

Tony Cook has been announced as the next secretary of the Department of Education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.