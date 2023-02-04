I spy with my citizen science eye

Observations and discoveries of this nature lend themselves to the casual though enthusiastic rigor of citizen science. It is not conceivable, according to the literature, that any scientist would look for a spider like Maratus watagansi in the Canberra region. Citizen scientists armed with a little knowledge, motivation and encouragement tend to see things as they are and report them accordingly without any bias or prejudgement. This is where citizen science is such a valuable ally and adjunct to mainstream science. If you ask any of its participants, the process is usually a lot of fun, very satisfying, and brings you into contact with people in the community you would not normally cross paths with.