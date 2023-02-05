The ACT government will spend an extra $8.1 million on the Canberra Hospital expansion, including enhanced air conditioning upgrades to ready the building for future pandemics.
The project remains on track to complete construction in 2024, the government said. It was originally due to be built by 2022.
The territory's mid-year budget update will include $4.9 million for the building's central sterilising service and $3.9 million for state-of-the-art clinical equipment.
"This includes a new Angio-CT machine in a hybrid theatre, which enables imaging of critically unwell patients in the operating theatre in real-time," the government said.
"This improves efficiency in theatres and patient safety outcomes."
"These investments reflect the extensive consultation and co-design process that has been and continues to be undertaken with clinicians, hospital staff, user groups and the community."
The building will also include "pandemic safe measures in the fit out and design".
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the extra funding showed the government was committed to building a modern facility.
"It has been very encouraging to see how engaged clinicians and staff have been in the design of these clinical spaces," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"Their input has been key in creating a work environment that is state-of-the art and improves workflow and care for patients."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the mid-year budget funding would appropriately future proof the building.
Construction on a new northside hospital could start by 2025, the government has previously revealed, with discussions underway about whether the new facility should be built on the existing Calvary site or on a new site.
The new hospital could be open by 2028, with main construction works forecast to take place over three years.
The government failed to spend a third of its capital works budget for health projects over the past five years.
The analysis showed about $758 million available but the government did not spend about $250 million.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.