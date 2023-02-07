The ATP Tour have weighed in on Nick Kyrgios' recent court appearance in Canberra.
Kyrgios is now back to focusing on rehabbing his knee injury after his court case concluded last Friday.
The world No.20 fronted ACT Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to common assault, admitting he pushed his former girlfriend Chiara Passari in a 2021 argument.
Magistrate Beth Campbell dismissed the charge after considering all the details of the case, and no conviction was recorded.
Despite the non-conviction, it remains unclear whether Kyrgios may still face some sanctions before being greenlit to return to tennis.
Tennis Australia are still yet to address the court case or any potential sanction and have not responded to communication from The Canberra Times.
An ATP Tour spokesperson did confirm they have followed Kyrgios' court case closely though.
"We are aware of the case and the court's ruling," the ATP Tour said in a statement to The Canberra Times.
"Should any follow up action be taken by ATP, this will be communicated in due course."
Kyrgios is still in Canberra, spending time with family ahead of his brother's wedding, and working closely with his physiotherapist Will Maher to get back to full fitness and onto the court following knee surgery last month.
The niggling injury led to Kyrgios pulling out of the Australian Open where he was considered one of the top chances to win the major.
It's not clear what the timeline is for Kyrgios to make his return to tennis, but he did flag earlier this year his intentions to play the French Open.
The next grand slam's start date three months away does give him scope to recover from injury in time.
While he's been laid up Kyrgios has remained a hot topic in tennis, with his recent slap back at world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas on social media sparking their rivalry once again.
Tsitsipas first hit out at Kyrgios' behaviour in an interview with the Greek press this week, calling the 27-year-old a "clown" that "broke" the pair's "relationship".
The Canberran then called out Tsitsipas for his "embarrassing" take from their heated third-round match last year at the All England Club - that Kyrgios won in four sets.
"Right," Kyrgios tweeted. "This the match he hit someone in the crowd, belted another ball out of the stadium and got taught a lesson in front of another full stadium."
Kyrgios had a formidable 2022, winning the Citi Open in Washington, and notched career-best results at Wimbledon (final) and the US Open (quarter-final), in addition to claiming the men's doubles title at the Australian Open alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.
