No nominations for these actors

This year was a landmark year for long-awaited Oscar nominations.
A slew of actors who've never been nominated for an Academy Award before finally had their names read out and are in contention for a shiny gold statue.
There's been much talk about Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh getting their first nods, but others with long careers of great performances were also recognised for the first time, including Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell and Bill Nighy.
In honour of these highly talented thespians finally being able to have 'Oscar nominee' added before their names in trailers, here are a bunch of other actors who have never received an acting nomination at the Oscars.
DANNY GLOVER
Glover is just as good playing the bad guy as he is playing the good guy and could easily have been nominated for The Colour Purple (alongside Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey), Witness and even Lethal Weapon.
JAMES MCAVOY
His child co-star Saoirse Ronan was rightly nominated for Atonement, but it was McAvoy's heartbreaking performance that stays with you. He was arguably the lead actor in The Last King of Scotland, and no one could question his talent playing a host of different personalities in Split and Glass.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
JLo was touted to pick up a support nomination for Hustlers, where she delivered an incredible performance, but missed out. She easily could have scored a nomination for Out of Sight or her breakout film, the biopic Selena.
GUY PEARCE
A slew of Aussies have been nominated for Oscars, and it's a travesty that Pearce isn't among them with scintillating performances in films like Memento, L.A. Confidential and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in his portfolio. Long overdue.
JOHN GOODMAN
Anyone who's seen 10 Cloverfield Lane - the kind of movie the Academy loves to ignore - knows that Goodman has delivered an Oscar-worthy performance. Not to mention his turns in Argo, The Big Lebowski and even Coyote Ugly.
BRUCE WILLIS
Now that he's retired from acting, we won't get a chance to see Bruce Willis nominated, even though his performances in any of these films were more than worthy of a nod if the Academy paid more attention to 'popcorn' movies: The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Die Hard, 12 Monkeys, Death Becomes Her.
MARTIN SHEEN
It's hard to believe someone as iconic as Martin Sheen has never been nominated, especially with the likes of Apocalypse Now, The Departed and Badlands on his CV.
MEG RYAN
She's the rom-com queen, but that doesn't mean her performances were anything less than worthy! There's When Harry Met Sally of course, but what about Sleepless in Seattle and Courage Under Fire, for something a little more serious?
EMILY BLUNT
She's such a fun - and funny - personality that it's easy to forget Emily Blunt is a really good actress. Look no further than A Quiet Place and The Young Victoria for drama, or Mary Poppins Returns and even The Devil Wears Prada for something lighter.
HUGO WEAVING
Who else has the range to go from Priscilla to an angry, abusive father in Hacksaw Ridge? Not to mention Little Fish and The Interview.
FRANCES O'CONNOR
Another overlooked Aussie, O'Connor shined in Mansfield Park and was heartbreaking in A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
He's relatively young to be on the list, but with stand-out performances in Creed II, Black Panther, Fruitvale Station and Just Mercy it's crazy he's never been nominated.
JON BERNTHAL
His name might not be as familiar to the casual fan, but once you've seen Bernthal's work, he's impossible to ignore. He could have easily earned support nods for The Unforgiveable, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Wind River, The Accountant and more.
BEN AFFLECK
His brother's a best actor winner, and Ben's got a statue for writing and producing, but never an acting nom. He should have been in contention for the likes of Gone Girl, The Way Back and Argo at least.
SAM NEILL
Kiwi mainstay Sam Neill has delivered memorable turns in The Piano, The Hunt for Red October and more recently as Uncle Hec in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, but never got a look-in from the Academy.
ADAM SANDLER
He's more than just a funny guy - Sandler can do drama too! See Hustle, Uncut Gems and even some of the more serious parts of Click or 50 First Dates.
KURT RUSSELL
One of the more egregious omissions from the Academy is Kurt Russell. So many worthy roles: The Hateful Eight, Silkwood, The Thing, Deepwater Horizon, Vanilla Sky, Backdraft and more.
DONALD SUTHERLAND
Klute, MASH, Ordinary People, Don't Look Now, Pride and Prejudice - take your pick! It's strange that the Academy has never looked Sutherland's way.
JIM CARREY
Another funny guy with dramatic chops, how Carrey missed out for The Truman Show is anyone's guess. See also Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Man on the Moon and even The Grinch.
REBECCA HALL
Another name not as well known, but Hall's acting speaks for itself - especially in the truly devastating Christine, which is possibly the worst oversight on the list. We can't forget Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Prestige and The Night House.
JOHN TURTURRO
His work with the Coen Brothers is stellar: Miller's Crossing and Barton Fink. But let's not forget Do the Right Thing or even his menacing turn in The Batman.
EWAN MCGREGOR
Forget Star Wars, McGregor's best work can be found in Moulin Rouge!, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Big Fish and The Impossible.
PAUL DANO
How this guy is without a supporting actor nomination is mind-boggling. Did the Academy not see him in There Will be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine, Love and Mercy, The Batman - even Taking Lives!
Other honourable mentions include Robin Wright, Joel Edgerton, Ben Foster, Jennifer Aniston, Oscar Isaac, Jeff Daniels, Diane Kruger, Idris Elba, Steve Buscemi, Hugh Grant, Wesley Snipes, Cameron Diaz, Kevin Bacon, Dennis Quaid, David Oyelowo, Dakota Fanning, Alfred Molina, Ashley Judd, and Martin Short.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.