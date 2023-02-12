The Canberra Times

Best of books: Melbourne grunge, small-town war heroes, and the lives of politicians

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
February 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best of Books: Melbourne grunge, small-town war heroes, and the lives of politicians

Can a city be a character in a novel? This may require more than just the names of streets and bars, as set out in Ronnie Scott's new novel Shirley. Meanwhile, there's much to learn from how small towns were affected by World War I, and British Muslim women are sassy as hell in a new novel by Salma el-Wardany.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.