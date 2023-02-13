Works will begin next month on a new $250 million development that will deliver more than 300 homes for Canberra seniors.
LDK Amberfield will be the second LDK-branded retirement village in Canberra and will feature 55 villas and 272 apartments once complete.
Designed with residents' lifestyle and wellbeing in mind, LDK Amberfield will include a café and bar, restaurant, wellness centre, on-site grocery store, barber and salon, gym, theatre and dog parks.
Future residents visited the construction site last week as a ceremonial soil turning marked the next stage of the development.
Remediation works, including asbestos removal, began late last year and are still underway.
LDK CEO Byron Cannon said construction on stage one of the project would begin in March.
"We're looking forward to welcoming our first Amberfield residents in early 2024," he said.
"Similar to our current community in Greenway Views, Amberfield has seen strong demand and support, with 52 of our villas sold prior to going to the open market."
Located on Cotter Road in Weston, the site sits next to Equestrian Park on the edge of Yarralumla.
Christine Lawrence, president of the ACT Equestrian Association, said she was "very pleased" so far with the communication from LDK.
"They've been very conscientious to ensure that they don't impact on the running of the park and they check in regularly with us. So far they've been very good neighbours," she said.
Ms Lawrence said LDK had agreed to not undertake heavy duty works while competitions were being held at Equestrian Park.
"People who are using the riding trails around the edge of the site have been very happy with the way in which the workers on the big machinery have stopped their machines and waved to them to make sure they get past safely and we've had no complaints about anything at this stage at all," she said.
LDK, which stands for love, decency and kindness, already operates villages in Tuggeranong and in Sydney's upper North Shore.
One of its signature features is a "one move promise" which provides residents with access to all levels of care in the same facility.
At the soil turning event, LDK Greenway Views Residents' Committee president Jim Quick said he was excited to meet more of the incoming residents at Amberfield.
"There's been a few functions at Greenway Views where the prospective residents of Amberfield have come and joined us, so I've got to know quite a few of them," he said.
"We look forward to intermingling with them when they settle in."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
