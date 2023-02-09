A plan to build 219 apartments in Casey is one step closer after a development application was submitted for the mixed-use complex.
The $61 million development is proposed for Casey Group Centre and is expected to be home to an estimated 500 residents once complete.
Just over 350 car spaces have been proposed, with documents stating the development will "minimise the provision of excess car parking to discourage car ownership" in a bid to reduce the impact on traffic in the area and encourage active travel.
KG Capitol and Jega, the teams behind Casey Market Town, are developing the complex at block 9, section 132.
The application proposes one nine-storey and two 11-storey buildings, including two ground levels of commercial units and two basement levels with 356 car spaces.
Visitor car parking will be provided in the adjoining commercial car park, also owned by KG Capitol and Jega, which has the capacity for it, a traffic report confirmed.
Just over 60 per cent of the apartments will be two-bedrooms, while the top two floors will feature three- and four-bedroom "sky terraces", which are two-storey townhouses located at the top of the building.
Initial plans were released in September, giving the public an opportunity to provide feedback.
Increased traffic and visual impacts were the most common concerns among the 41 submissions received.
In response to concerns around how the road infrastructure would cope with additional traffic, the developer stated it would encourage the use of active travel modes through bicycle parking facilities.
"It is noted that residents of Block 9 will be able to ride their bicycles into the Gungahlin Town Centre faster than the existing residents of Casey suggest that it takes to drive out of Casey in the morning peak traffic," the group stated in its response.
Bicycle storage would be delivered in the form of personal storage cages, plus 18 visitor bike spaces on the lower ground level.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
The group also highlighted an intention to discourage car ownership by reducing excess car parking, while also noting the community's concern "that if enough car parking is not provided then future residents will take up parking spaces that service the shops".
Kip Tanner, environmental engineer and planner at Planit Strategic, told The Canberra Times in September the development would increase housing supply and diversity in the area.
"It's predominantly single dwellings and townhouses so it would fill a little bit of the space that's in Casey at the moment," he said.
Mr Tanner confirmed works would begin as soon as possible pending successful approvals, with construction expected to take two years to complete.
Public submissions on the development application close on February 27.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.