A mixed-use complex with 219 units has been proposed for Casey and is expected to add about 500 residents to the Gungahlin suburb.
KG Capitol and Jega, the teams behind Casey Market Town, have released plans for a nine-storey building with a mix of apartments and townhouses, including affordable housing options.
Located adjacent to the markets, the building would also feature retail and commercial spaces and a two-level basement car park for residents and visitors.
Community consultation has begun for the project at block 9, section 132, ahead of a development application being lodged.
Subject to development approval, the developer intends to begin construction in late 2022.
Kip Tanner, environmental engineer and planner at Planit Strategic, is leading the community consultation and said the development would increase housing supply and diversity in the area.
"Casey as a suburb, as it stands, is relatively light on for apartment typologies," he said.
"It's predominantly single dwellings and townhouses so it would fill a little bit of the space that's in Casey at the moment."
KG Capitol and Jega are working with Cox Architecture to deliver "a development that works in harmony with the existing shopping centre", presentation documents state.
The building has been designed with three sides to allow natural light and ventilation.
"Also the triangular shape of the site allows for two of the three sides to have very, very good direct solar access into the apartments," Mr Tanner said.
Mr Tanner said rooftop solar panels will be incorporated into the building, while electric vehicle charging capabilities are also being considered.
The residential development forms part of the broader Casey Group Centre, located within a 21.35-hectare site which the ACT government sold to Worth Street Pty Ltd, a joint venture between KG Capitol and Jega, for $14,280,000 in 2011.
Community members are invited to take part in a community consultation session on Monday, September 19 for more details on the proposal.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
