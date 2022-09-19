The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Casey mixed-use development with 219 apartments and townhouses proposed by KG Capitol and Jega

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 19 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the mixed-use development proposed for Casey. Picture supplied

A mixed-use complex with 219 units has been proposed for Casey and is expected to add about 500 residents to the Gungahlin suburb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.